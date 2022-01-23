CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

