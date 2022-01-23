Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.33 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Ternium worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $42.60 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

