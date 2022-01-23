Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,660.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,323.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,321.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.