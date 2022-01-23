Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1,294.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

