Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.