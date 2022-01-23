Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.