Zacks Investment Research Lowers InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

INFU stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.03.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 7.2% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

