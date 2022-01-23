Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KARO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.46.

KARO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.50. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

