Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of UAA opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

