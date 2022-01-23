Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

