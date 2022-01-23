Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $17,168.58 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $17,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

