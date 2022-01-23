Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $22,700.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

