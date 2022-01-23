Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

