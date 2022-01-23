Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $395.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

