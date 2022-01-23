Justin Edge Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.88. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Certara by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

