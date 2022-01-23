Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

