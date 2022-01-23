BMO Capital Markets Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.54 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

