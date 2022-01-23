PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

