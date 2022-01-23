Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 10,537 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lemonade alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.