Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.81.

Shares of DT opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

