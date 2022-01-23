Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

AG opened at $10.99 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

