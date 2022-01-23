National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHC stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

