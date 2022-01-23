IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 127.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $17.21 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

