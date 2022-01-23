IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 148,884 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 468,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

