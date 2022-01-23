IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rocky Brands worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.