United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

