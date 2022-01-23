Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

