CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,540 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 382,740.5% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 283,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 283,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,495,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

