CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 251 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $25,911,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 321,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 399.31 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.