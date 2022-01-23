Barclays PLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Change Healthcare worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 34.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.00 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

