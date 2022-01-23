BlackRock Inc. Has $383.54 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of Timken worth $383,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

