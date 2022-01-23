Barclays PLC Acquires 155,216 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

