Barclays PLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

NASDAQ WING opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

