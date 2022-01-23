Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $49,284.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

MDIA opened at $5.58 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.