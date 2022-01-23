Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Clearfield stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $645.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

