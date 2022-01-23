A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZ opened at $7.17 on Thursday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies principally in Israel. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp is based in Vancouver, Canada.

