Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.