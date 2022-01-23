BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,779,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.72% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $395,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 303,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

