BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,188 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.67% of Columbia Banking System worth $399,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.03 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.