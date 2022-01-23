BlackRock Inc. Has $413.29 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.00% of Nielsen worth $413,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

