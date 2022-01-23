eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00.

EXPI stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

