Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

HAS stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

