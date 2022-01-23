Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.36.

NYSE MHK opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

