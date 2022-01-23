Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

