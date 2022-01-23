Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “
Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
