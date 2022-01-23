Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,326,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

