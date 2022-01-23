$3.47 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $3.42. Waters reported earnings per share of $3.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Waters stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.94.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

