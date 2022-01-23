UBS Group Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

