Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.74

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 28224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

