-$0.77 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. Carvana has a one year low of $133.88 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average is $290.07.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

