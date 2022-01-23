Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.64

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 7563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

